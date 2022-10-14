New Delhi: The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12, ECI said on Friday.

According to Election Commission, the results of the election will be announced on December 8.

Himachal Pradesh has a total of 68 assembly constituencies, with 35 being the majority mark.

The state has, over the years, seen bipolar contests between the ruling BJP, and its arch-rival, the Congress.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP won 44 seats (up from 26 in 2012), while the Congress candidates were victorious only on 21 seats (down from 36 in 2012).

However, this time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in the fray.

Also, Himachal Pradesh is home to BJP bigwigs such as JP Nadda, the saffron party’s national president, and Union minister Anurag Thakur.