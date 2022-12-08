Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 results: Results of the elections to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly will be declared on Thursday (December 8).

The voting for all 68 seats in the hill state was held in a single phase on November 12.

The exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP formed the government in Himachal Pradesh by winning 44 seats while Congress secured only 21 seats.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed an intense campaign with BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.

Himachal Pradesh has a record of voting out the incumbent government since 1985.

The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh this time.

Fate of 412 candidates in Himachal Pradesh will be decided on Thursday.