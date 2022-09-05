RANCHI: The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand has proved its majority in the state assembly on Monday.

Notably, all the MLAs of the JMM-led UPA government voted for the ruling dispensation.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren won the trust vote in the state assembly amid allegations of MLA-poaching.

After winning the trust vote, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said: “Opposition has destroyed democracy. BJP has been indulging in horse-trading of legislators.”

“People purchase commodities in the market, but the BJP buys legislators,” he alleged.

“BJP is attempting to create civil war like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections,” Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said during confidence motion in the assembly.

The confidence motion passed the test in the floor of the Jharkhand assembly with the government securing 48 out of 81 votes.

“The manner in which obstacles are being presented before our government. Three of our MLAs are in Bengal. The onus of poaching (of MLAs) in Bengal lies on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. They don’t cooperate with the police going to those states to probe this,” Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said.