Ahmedabad: In a major set back for the Congress in Gujarat, one if its MLAs has quit and is now expected to join the BJP.

The MLA from Jhalod, Bhavesh Katara submitted his resignation to Speaker Nimaben Acharya on Wednesday.

Earlier, Talala MLA, Bhagvanbhai D Barad resigned from the Congress.

Barad submitted his resignation from all posts of INC.

He after resigning said that he would now discuss with his supporters and see which party he would join hinting it to be the BJP.

On Tuesday another Congress MLA who was a heavyweight tribal leader, Mohansinh Rathva resigned and joined the BJP. He was a 10-time MLA.

These MLAs shifting from the Congress are a major concern as Gujarat elections are just a few days away.

The elections in Gujarat are scheduled in two phases. The voting will take place on December 1 and 5.

The counting will be completed on December 8.