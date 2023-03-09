GAIL Gas Limited Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 120 vacancies

Applications are invited for 120 vacant administrative and technical positions in GAIL Gas Limited.

GAIL Gas Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 120 vacant positions of Senior Associates and Junior Associates.

Name of post : Senior Associate (Technical)

No. of posts : 72

Qualification : Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Mechanical/Production/Production & Industrial Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile / Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/Electronics & Instrumentation/Electrical &

Instrumentation/Electronics/Electrical & Electronics/Civil with minimum 50% marks.

Experience : Minimum 02-year post qualification in line experience in respective discipline

Name of post : Senior Associate (Fire & Safety)

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Fire/Fire & Safety with minimum 50%

marks.

Experience : Minimum 02-year post qualification in line experience in respective discipline

Name of post : Senior Associate (Marketing )

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Full time Two years MBA with specialization in Marketing/Oil & Gas/Petroleum and

Energy/Energy and Infrastructure/International Business with minimum 50% marks.

Experience : Minimum 02-year post qualification in line experience in respective discipline

Name of post : Senior Associate (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : CA/CMA (ICWA) or Full time two years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 50% Marks

Experience : Minimum 02-year post qualification in line experience in respective discipline

Name of post : Senior Associate (Company Secretary)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Company Secretary

Experience : Minimum 02-year post qualification in line experience in respective discipline

Name of post : Senior Associate (Human Resource)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Full time Two years MBA/MSW/PG Diploma with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/Human Resources Management with minimum 50% marks. LLB degree will be added advantage.

Experience : Minimum 02-year post qualification in line experience in respective discipline

Name of post : Junior Associate (Technical)

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : Full time Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Mechanical/ Production/Production & industrial/Manufacturing/Mechanical & Automobile/ Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/Electronics & Instrumentation/Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/Electrical & Electronics/Civil with minimum 50% marks.

Experience : Minimum 02-year post qualification in line experience in respective discipline

Upper Age Limit : 32 years for UR category post+ applicable age relaxation as per Clause no. 5 of

advertisement

Emoluments : The consolidated emoluments in respect of Senior Associate is Rs 60,000/- Per Month and Junior Associates is Rs 40,000/- Per Month which includes Pay, HRA and other allowances.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the GAIL Gas website https://gailgas.com/careers/careers-in .

Application portal for the same shall remain open from 1100 hrs. onwards of 10.03.2023 and upto 1800 hrs. on 10.04.2023.

Application Fees : At the time of submission of online application, candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only)(excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes). SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here