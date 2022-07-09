Guwahati: Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja alias Flying Beast was arrested after his followers thronged the Sector 51 metro station in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida to celebrate his birthday on Saturday.

The incident was reported in the evening as Taneja in a post told his followers about celebrating his birthday at the Noida metro station among fans.

However, things did not really go as planned by Taneja as thousands of his fans/followers reached the Sector 51 metro station to meet him.

The massive gathered turned into a stampede but fortunately, there were no casualties reported. The situation was later controlled by the Noida Sector 49 Police.

Also Read: Qurbani permissible on Id-ul-Zuha in Assam: Gauhati HC

Although it seemed that Taneja just wanted to celebrate his birthday with his fans, the situation brought a lot of trouble for the passengers who rely on Metrorail for their daily commute.

While the police controlled the situation and brought the traffic back to normal, they also clamped Section 144 in the area.

Taneja was taken into custody from the spot for the violation of Section 144.

Also Read: Assam: Measures seeking permanent respite from flood discussed, public body formed

He was further kept in police custody for two hours and then arrested under Section 241 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, he might get bail by night as per reports.