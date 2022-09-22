Dogs are said to be man’s best friend and it is obviously true. But, the same has to be from the family that adopts the dog.

Just like other living beings, dogs too have difficulties in adapting themselves to a particular region.

This thing needs to be kept in mind when adopting a dog as many dog breeds will find it hard to adapt themselves to the varying climates in India.

However, here are some dogs that adapt well to the climate in India:

1. Indian Pariah Dog

Indian Pariah

The Indian Pariah makes it to the top as this dog is said to be a native of the Indian subcontinent and can be seen almost in every possible place across the country. The dog is energetic and can survive “any situation”. While most people consider buying expensive dog breeds, the pariah which goes by many names such as Indie or desi is one of the best dogs to have as a companion.

The best part of an Indian Pariah is that it would not cost you anything. You can simply adopt one and feel the warmth of how an animal can dedicate its life for a human.

2. German Shepherd

German Shepherd

Creature Companion lists them as handsome, regal, powerful, courageous, loyal, wolf-like, and intelligent.

This breed is seen as a guard dog and is most of the time seen with the police or security forces.

The German Shepherd is also called Alsatian.

They have an impressive personality and their unflinching loyalty towards their owner make them extreme companion at all times.

They can withstand both hot and cold weather. Hence, given the climate in India, they are an idle companion.

3. Pug

Image by Madhurima Handa from Pixabay

Pugs are one of the smallest suitable breeds for the Indian climate. Pugs originated in China but they can survive certain regions of India quite well given that they are given adequate care.

They, however, might have certain issues in surviving hot climates and in such cases owners have to ensure that they keep their pets cool.

4. Indian Spitz

Image by Julita from Pixabay

Another great companion is the Indian Spitz but it needs proper care and pampering,

They were first bred by the British and are descendants of the German Spitz.

The Indian Spitz was bred to cope with the hot and humid climate of the plains in India.

5. Doberman

Image by Patrick from Pixabay

While not the best family dog, Doberman can be the best watchdog for homes. They are strong, agile, have great stamina, can run very fast, and are very faithful to their owners. Often called to be one master dog.

They are quite athletic and can chase high-speed targets.

The short hair or coat on them makes it easier for them to live comfortably in varying Indian climate conditions.

They are also less prone to overheating unlike other foreign breeds of dogs.

Since they have less body fat, the Dobermans may not be suitable or comfortable in colder regions.