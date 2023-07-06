Exim Bank of India Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Company Secretary vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Exim Bank of India.

Exim Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Company Secretary.

Name of post : Company Secretary (Compliance Officer)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Associate/ Fellow Membership (ACS/FCS) of the ICSI & Regular

Graduation with Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA.

Additional Qualification: Post Graduation / MBA / LLB (Preferred however not mandatory)

Name of post : Company Secretary (Dy. Compliance Officer)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Associate/ Fellow Membership (ACS/FCS) of the ICSI & Regular

Graduation with Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA.

Additional Qualification: Post Graduation / MBA / LLB (Preferred however not mandatory)

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Associate/ Fellow Membership (ACS/FCS) of the ICSI & Regular

Graduation with Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA.

Additional Qualification: Post Graduation / MBA / LLB (Preferred however not mandatory)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://bit.ly/icsi-eximbank-2023 up to 14th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here