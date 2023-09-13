Engineer’s Day is celebrated on September 15 every year in India as a tribute to one of the foremost civil engineers of the country Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

The subject of engineering is a highly preferred career option among many students in India due to the high scope of rewarding job opportunities.

Engineers are responsible for changing our lives to that of a high degree of comfort with the help of technology.

On the occasion of Engineer’s Day 2023, let us know about 5 greatest engineers of our time who are the leaders of technology-

1. S Somanath

After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, S Somanath has been making headlines. The Chairman of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has done his BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Kollam’s TKM College of Engineering and Masters in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

2. Sundar Pichai

The CEO of world’s most popular search engine Google Sundar Pichai is one of the most famous engineers in the world. Born and brought up in Chennai, he has has completed his Bachelor’s degree in Metallurgy from IIT Kharagpur and his Masters(MS) from Stanford University and MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

3. Satya Nadella

The Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella is one among the many Indians who have made it big in the technical world. He has done his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology and later received an MS in computer science at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

4. Vinod Dham

Known as the Father of Pentium Chip for his contribution to the development of Intel’s Pentium microprocessor, Vinod Dham received his BE degree in Electrical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering

5. E Sreedharan

Known as the Metro Man who have changed the face of public transport in India, E Sreedharan got his Civil Engineering degree from the Government Engineering College, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, presently known as Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.