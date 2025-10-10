Guwahati: The makers of Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam starrer Haq has received a legal notice over alleged unauthorised depiction of Shah Bano’s personal life without the consent of her legal heir.

The case also alleges violation of personality and publicity rights. The notice, sent by Shah Bano’s daughter Siddiqua Begum, instructs the makers to respond within seven days of receiving it.

Lawyer Tousif Z Warsi, representing Begum, told India Today, “There is a requirement of certain addition, like her personal life is depicted in the movie Shah Bano’s personal life, because it’s a long movie of two odd hours. We do not know what events have been disclosed in the movie, in what manner it has been reproduced, emphasising their personal life, or how it has been depicted. So, the storyline and the theme of the movie must first be disclosed to their legal heirs.”

Warsi added, “Then a written consent should be obtained that, yes, you are allowed to go ahead with the publication of the biography of Shah Bano. And without any such written consent from her biological daughters, I don’t think so, even the court would not allow publication of all these movies. Earlier as well, certain movies’ publication was stayed by the probe of the high courts.”

According to the suit, Siddiqua Begum is the lawful biological daughter and one of Shah Bano’s surviving legal heirs. She claimed the film has been conceptualised and promoted without seeking consent from her or her family. The notice further states that these actions amount to the “unauthorised use, distortion, and commercialisation of private life events,” thereby infringing upon fundamental and statutory rights under Indian law.

Directed by Suparn Verma, ‘Haq’ is slated for release on November 7, 2025.

As described by the makers, ‘Haq’ begins as a love story, and seemingly a private dispute between a husband and wife shifts to a rousing debate on a provocative topic that begs a solution even today. The courtroom proceedings in the film highlight broader policy matters, such as the Uniform Civil Code under Article 44 of the Constitution.