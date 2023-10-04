NEW DELHI: It is just another morning, another raid in the country under the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Just a day after Delhi police raided residences of several journalists, on Wednesday (October 04), sleuths of enforcement directorate (ED) raided the residence of Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh.

The ED raid at AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s residence is in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the BJP-led central government for the raids at the residence of the MP.

The AAP has called the ED raids at residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh a ‘vendetta’.

AAP leader Reena Gupta, while speaking to the media, said: “Since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions on the issue of PM Modi and Adani, this is the reason why raids are being conducted at his residence.”

She added: “Nothing was found earlier, nothing will be found today.”

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.