NEW DELHI: A drunk leader of ruling JD-U in Bihar allegedly created a ruckus in Nalanda district by roaming around naked, reports said on Wednesday.

Police have subsequently arrested the JDU leader identified as Jay Prakash Prasad alias Kalu.



According to police, the incident took place in Jagdishpur village under Islampur police station in Nalanda.



Jay Prakash Prasad is in charge of the Janata Dal-United youth wing in Islampur Assembly constituency.



JD-U’s Islamapur block President, Tanvir Alam, said Prasad has been associated with JD-U for a long time.



“We informed local police after a video went viral on social media,” he said.



In a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, Prasad could be seen removing all clothes and walked on the road. When his brother asked him to stay indoors, he refused and abused him.

Some onlookers made videos and also informed Islampur police station.



“We received information about a person who is creating ruckus in Jagdishpur village. We reached there and found he was completely naked and was in a drunken state. During breath analysis, he was tested positive. An FIR under the liquor prohibition act was registered and he was arrested,” Islampur SHO Chandrashekher Singh said.