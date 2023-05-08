New Delhi: India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is recommending the country ban the use of diesel-powered four-wheeler vehicles by 2027 in cities with more than a million people and polluted towns to cut emissions.

The move is part of India’s plan to achieve its 2070 net zero goal and produce 40% of its electricity from renewables.

The Energy Transition Advisory Committee, led by former oil secretary Tarun Kapoor, suggested in a report that diesel buses for city transport should not be added from 2024 onwards and no city buses should be added that are not electric by 2030.

The report also recommended new registrations of only electric-powered city delivery vehicles from 2024 and higher use of railways and gas-powered trucks for cargo movement.

Long-distance buses in India will have to be powered by electricity in the long-term, it said, adding that gas can be used as a transition fuel for 10-15 years.

The panel recommended India raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from 6.2% now.

It suggested the use of depleted oil and gas fields, salt caverns, and aquifers for building gas storage, with the participation of foreign gas-producing companies.

The report also called for a targeted extension of incentives given under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles scheme to boost electric vehicle use in the country beyond March 31.

Diesel accounts for about two-fifths of refined fuel consumption in India, with 80% of that being used in the transport sector.

It is unclear if the Petroleum Ministry will seek cabinet approval to implement the committee’s recommendations.