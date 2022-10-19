NEW DELHI: Delhi has been rocked by yet another incident of brutal gang rape.

A 36-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by at least five men in Ghaziabad near Delhi inside a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the police in Ghaziabad have arrested four persons in connection with the crime.

Police informed that the woman was found lying near the Ashram Road in Ghaziabad.

Later, the woman was admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and the police lodged a complaint.

The accused have been identified as Dinu, Shahrukh, Javed, Dhola and Aurangzeb.

It is suspected that the crime is a fallout of a property dispute between the parties involved.

“It is being said that they (survivor and accused) have a property dispute and the matter is sub-judice. We’re taking all necessary action,” Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police Ghaziabad, told news agency ANI.

On the other hand, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief – Swati Maliwal – claimed that the woman had a rod inserted in her private parts.

DCW) chief Swati Maliwal.

She added that the rod was still inside her when she was found on the road.

However, the police denied Swati’s statements while adding that they found a tongue cleaner.

The incident happened after the woman’s brother dropped her off at a bus stand in Ghaziabad.

The five men then abducted her and raped her inside their vehicle.

The woman was returning to Delhi after a birthday party in Ghaziabad.

The woman is stated to be in a “very serious condition”.