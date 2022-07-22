New Delhi: Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the contentious new excise policy by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government.

A recent report established several violations of established law “in addition to deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees”, a media release from Saxena’s office said.

The Lieutenant Governor added that the report indicates “substantial” financial favours at the top political level while naming Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Lt Governor further alleged that the new excise policy was implemented “with the sole aim” of benefitting private liquor barons.

He said that this was for financial benefits to individuals at the highest echelons of the government leading up to Manish Sisodia.

The statement added, “Minister In-charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia took and got executed, major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications.”

Sisodia was also accused of extending financial favours to the liquor licensees.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defending this claimed that the Lt Governor was only acting on behalf and direction of the Centre.