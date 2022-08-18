NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered registration of an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in a rape case.

The Delhi high court has also slammed the Delhi police for its “complete reluctance” to even register an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain.

Furthermore, the Delhi high court has directed the police to complete investigations into the allegations rape against the BJP leader within three months.

The Delhi high court upheld a lower court’s order that rejected the police argument and observed that the woman’s complaint made a case for a cognizable offence.

“But admittedly, in the present case, till the filing of the complaint before the magistrate on 21st June 2018, the SHO, PS (police station) Mehrauli had done nothing. In fact, the status report filed before this court refers to the said complaint having been received at PS Mehrauli on 20th June, 2018 from the commissioner’s office. The police have a lot to explain for not having registered the FIR on the receipt of the forwarded complaint,” the Delhi high court stated in its order.

“The FIR only puts the machinery into operation. It is a foundation for investigation of the offence complained of. It is only after investigations that the police can come to the conclusion whether or not an offence had been committed and if so by whom,” the order read.

In June 2018, a woman had approached the court accusing BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain of rape.

She had alleged that in April 2018 the BJP leader called her to a farmhouse and raped her after spiking her cold drink.