New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is leading the ‘G-23’ group demanding sweeping organisational changes in the party, is likely to meet party interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday to address the grievances of the group sources said.



Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are also likely to attend the meeting.



On Wednesday, ‘G-23’ leaders met at Azad’s residence to chalk out their strategy ahead of the meeting.



Apart from the initial members, some more leaders including Mani Shankar Aiyar, Patiala MP and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur, senior leader P.J. Kurien, former Punjab Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma were also seen arriving at Azad’s residence for the meeting.



Shankarsinh Vaghela and Sandeep Dikshit were also taking part.



Vaghela has been in Congress in the past but his present status is not clear.



The meeting is being held to devise a further strategy after the CWC endorsed Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. The group has already reached out to like-minded leaders within the Congress.



The Congress President on Tuesday removed state chiefs of five states and after which loyalists started targeting the dissenters.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Kapil Sibal that he does not know the “ABCD of Congress”, and is an outsider who was given everything from the party.



Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed five senior leaders to assess the post-poll situation in these states.

The leaders would suggest organisational changes after interacting with MLA candidates and important leaders.



Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil will oversee Goa, Jairam Ramesh Manipur, Ajay Maken Punjab, Jitender Singh Uttar Pradesh and Avinash Pandey Uttarakhand.



The development comes just one day after the state unit chiefs of these states were asked to tender resignation by the Congress president.