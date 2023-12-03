Guwahati: The much-anticipated counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections will commence today at precisely 8:00 AM. The final results will be unveiled upon completion of the counting process.

Polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections was held in two phases, with the first phase taking place on November 7 and the second phase on November 17.

Voter turnout for the first phase was recorded at an impressive 78%, while the second phase witnessed a turnout of 75.88%.

Exit polls have unanimously predicted a victory for the incumbent Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government, with almost all polls indicating a clear edge for the ruling party over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The poll results will not only determine the fate of the current Bhupesh Baghel government but also shape the political careers of several prominent figures, including incumbent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister TN Singh Deo, eight state ministers, and four MPs.

With the Congress’s highest hopes resting on Chhattisgarh in this round of elections, the state is poised to witness a nail-biting electoral battle.

Stay tuned to nenow.in for live updates and comprehensive coverage of the Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023.