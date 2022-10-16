New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker and ruling Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi passed away on Sunday following a heart attack. He was 58.

Party leaders said Manoj Mandavi was rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Dhamtari town after he suffered a heart attack where he died in the morning, CPCC spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla said.

Manoj Mandavi, who represented the Bhanupratappur constituency in Kanker district, was at his native village Nathia Nawagaon in Charama area of the district on Saturday night.

After he complained of uneasiness, he was taken to a hospital in Charama where doctors attended to him, Shukla said.

Manoj Mandavi was then shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Dhamtari town where he died, the Congress leader said.

The three-time MLA and a prominent tribal face of the party in Bastar region, Mandavi had served as the minister of state for home and prisons during the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in the state between 2000 and 2003.