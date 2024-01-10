Guwahati: The sensational murder that has taken the country by storm actually happened because of marital discord and a court order that the startup CEO Suchana Seth from Bengaluru didn’t want to adhere to.

A mother killing her four-year-old toddler is not normal and what must have been going on in that 39-year-old lady’s mind when she took this extremely violent step?

The blood stains that the housekeeper discovered from the posh hotel in Goa were actually of Suchana’s who after smothering her son wanted to cut her wrist to take her own life.

The doctor who did the post-mortem of the four-year-old has said that the child died due to “congestion caused by smothering.”

The doctor believes that Suchana may have used cloth, pillow, or some other material to smother the kid.

After taking such a drastic step, Suchana during her interrogation told police that she wanted to take her life as she didn’t want to comply with the court order to take her son to meet the father Venkat Raman every Sunday.

The couple who got married in 2010 had a troubled marriage and their divorce proceedings are at the final stage with a recent court verdict asking Suchana to allow the kid to meet the father every Sunday.

This order actually prompted the extreme step that the mother took.

She also told the cops that she actually didn’t want to take the life of her son but when he died she panicked.

She then cut her wrists and those blood stains actually helped police suspect that something was amiss in that hotel room.

The husband Venkat was present in the hospital where the post-mortem took place but he has refused to interact with any of the reporters to put across his views.