Guwahati: Who is the husband of Suchana Seth, the startup CEO mom from Bengaluru who was apprehended for killing her four-year-old son in Goa on Tuesday?

According to the details available Suchana’s husband is Venkatramanan P.R and he has a doctorate in Physics Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru.

His LinkedIn profile says that he is employed with a leading Indonesian financial services company GoTo Financial and is based out of Bengaluru.

His designation is Head of Data Science (Payments) and he has been working in this company since August 2018.

Suchana met Venkatramanan at Raman Research Institute where both studied together and got married in 2010.

Their son was born in 2019 and there is a divorce as well as a domestic violence case going on presently between the couple in Bengaluru family court.

The trigger for the murder could be the court ruling of allowing the husband to meet the kid every Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Suchana has been evading to get Venkatramanan to meet the kid for the last five Sundays.

Venkatramanan is primarily from Kerala and he did his B Tech from the University of Calicut in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

In Venkatramanan’s present profile, he has written on Linkedin, “Built and scaled the data science organisation in GTF-Payments from 0 to a 17 member team which supports the Risk, Growth and KYC business verticals (9-10 models in production, both batch and real-time, addressing key business concerns).”

Prior to this company, Venkatramanan worked at ThoughWorks for four years and seven months as Lead Consultant & Data Scientist.

Venkatramanan was in Jakarta on a work assignment when the incident happened and now he is in Bengaluru after being called by the police to generate information regarding his relationship with Suchana.