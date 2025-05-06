Guwahati: The Union Home Ministry has directed multiple states to carry out mock drills on May 7, government sources confirmed on Monday.

The announcement came in response to growing tensions with Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Authorities plan to activate air raid sirens and train civilians in basic civil defence techniques during the exercise to ensure public preparedness in the event of a hostile strike.

Officials also outlined additional measures, including blackout procedures, camouflage of critical infrastructure, and rehearsals of updated evacuation plans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a series of high-level meetings with senior defence officials to assess possible countermeasures in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians, most of them tourists.

Modi has vowed to bring the attackers and their collaborators to justice, declaring that they will be pursued to the “ends of the earth” and punished “beyond their imagination.”

In a related development, a hacker group identifying itself as the ‘Pakistan Cyber Force’ claimed on Monday to have breached several Indian defence-related websites.

The group alleged access to sensitive data from institutions including the Indian Military Engineering Service and the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

Sources indicated that the cyberattack may have compromised personal data and login credentials of defence personnel, though the extent of the breach remains under investigation.