NEW DELHI: The central bureau of investigation (CBI), on Sunday, arrested Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after questioning him for over eight hours.

This was the second round of questioning of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the case.

Delhi deputy CM Sisodia arrived at the CBI office in Delhi after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

Sisodia, accused number one in the CBI FIR, was earlier questioned on October 17, a month before the agency filed its charge sheet on November 25 last year.

The CBI had not named Sisodia in the charge sheet as the central probe agency kept the probe open against him and other suspects and accused, officials said.

Ahead of appearing before the CBI, Sisodia said: “Modi ji, who is not even scared of Rahul Gandhi, is scared of only one party — that is AAP! They will put me in jail…. but we are not afraid, we will fight.”

“I can go to jail a number of times and I am not afraid. When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me and even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested,” he added.

Meanwhile, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the BJP was afraid of CM Kejriwal, and is “attempting to weaken the ‘Education Model’ of Delhi by likely arresting Manish Sisodia ji”.

“They are alleging corruption of Rs 10,000 crore but the CBI has not found even a penny… with so much money, any person would likely have brought the property and some assets or invested in a company. But they did not find anything,” he said.

On Sunday, before Sisodia went to the CBI office for questioning in a case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, he said he may be in jail for 7-8 months, but is not scared of false and fabricated cases.

Notably, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other party leaders detained by Delhi police for protesting outside CBI office.