BSF Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 63 vacancies

Applications are invited for 63 vacant positions in Border Security Force (BSF).

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 63 vacant positions under Engineering Set up.

Name of post : ASI (Draftsman Grade-III)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

a) Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

b) Diploma course in Draftsmanship (Civil) from Industrial Training Institute or equivalent recognized University or Institution.

Desirable : Diploma in civil Engineering

Name of post : HC (Pump Operator)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Matriculation pass or its equivalent with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in the trade of Pump Operator or three years experience in the respective trade from reputed firm.

Name of post : Constable (Generator Operator)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade (i.e. Electrician or Wireman or Diesel /Motor Mechanic) from a recognized institute and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government.

Also Read : Nutritious jelly recipe of Assam’s MasterChef India 7 contestant Nazia Sultana that can be made easily at home

Name of post : Constable (Generator Mechanic)

No. of posts : 19

Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate in Diesel/Motor Mechanic from a recognized institute and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government.

Name of post : Constable (Lineman)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board with Industrial Training Institute Certificate from a recognized institute in the trade of Electrical wireman or Lineman and three years experience in the respective trade from a firm recognized by the Central or State Government.

Name of post : Inspector ( Architect)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Degree in architecture from a recognized University or Institution.

(ii) Registered with Council of Architecture under Architects Act,1972.

Also Read : 10 casual and stylish looks of KL Rahul’s wife Athiya Shetty

Name of post : Sub Inspector (Works)

No. of posts : 18

Qualification : Pass Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Government.

Name of post : Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Pass Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Governments.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/ up to March 14, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

Also Read : Beautiful poems of India’s first Woman Governor Sarojini Naidu which remains literally immortal