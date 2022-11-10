New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed jailed activist Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest for a period of one month.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report.

The court directed authorities to carry out the necessary evaluation of the premises where Navlakha will be placed under house arrest, and shift him within 48 hours.

The 70-year-old Navlakha is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

The bench also directed Gautam Navlakha to deposit Rs 2.4 lakh, an estimated amount which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims as an expense for making available police personnel.

The bench further said Gautam Navlakha will not be allowed to use a computer and internet during his month-long house arrest.

The bench said he can use mobile provided by Police while in house arrest. Conversation will be permitted for 10 minutes in presence of Police personnel.

During his stay, the Court directed that no person will be allowed to meet the petitioner except two family members in a week. Their names shall be provided in advance by petitioner to NIA in three days.

Navlakha was arrested in connection with alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.