Guwahati: The poll fever in Bihar is getting more intense with time. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday declared that if the INDIA bloc, is in power, it will introduce a new law to make sure “that every family in the state has at least one member with a government job.”

The former deputy chief minister said, “My first announcement is that for every family in Bihar that does not have a government job, a new law will be made to provide one. The Act will be brought within 20 days of the formation of the government, and within 20 months, every such family will have a government employee.”

Yadav added that that during his 17-month tenure as deputy chief minister, he gave employment to thousands.

“I had promised government jobs in the last assembly polls as well. During my brief stint in power, five lakh jobs were provided. You can imagine what could be possible had I got a five-year term,” he said.

Slamming the ruling NDA government over ignoring unemployment for two decades, Yadav said, “The NDA could not provide jobs to the youth in 20 years. We will bring the Act within 20 days of coming to power, and implementation will be ensured in 20 months.”

He also said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government has been imitating his promises.

“We had earlier said that the announcements made by Tejashwi are being copied by the government. This 20-year-old worn-out government did not even realise that unemployment is the biggest issue,” he added.

And he emphasised that focus not just on social justice but also on “economic justice” through large-scale job creation. “Now, after social justice, economic justice will be ensured and employment opportunities will be created,” he declared.

Yadav elaborated that his promise is based on data and surveys already conducted.

“We have collected all the data and completed the surveys. This is my pledge — we will only promise what is possible. We will not lie or deceive people,” he asserted.