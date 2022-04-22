New Delhi: In an interesting political development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday evening attended RJD leader Tejashwi’s Yadav’s Dawat-e-Iftar party.

LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan and state industry minister Shahnawaz Hussain also attended the party.

Iftar parties have become an issue of politics these days in Bihar as leaders of different political parties are trying to score points over each other.

Nitish Kumar’s meeting with Tejashwi Yadav has a big message for BJP top leadership – coming it is a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.

As per reports, Nitish Kumar is inching closer to the RJD, especially at a time when its supremo Lalu Prasad has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a fodder scam case.

It will be interesting to see the next move of Nitish Kumar.



In the recent past, the relationship between his JD (U) and the BJP is not so healthy in Bihar.

The leaders of both parties are at loggerheads over power-sharing. Recently, there was a buzz that going to Rajya Sabha would be ideal for Nitish Kumar.

He himself, in an unofficial conversation with media persons, claimed that he has not served in the Rajya Sabha, while some leaders termed him an ideal candidate for the Vice President’s post.



Nitish Kumar, however, later clarified that he will not go to the Centre.