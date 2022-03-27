New Delhi: In a huge security lapse, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man during a function in his hometown Bakhtiyarpur on Sunday.

The CM escaped unharmed from the attack and the man was detained by the police.

Footage from CCTV cameras showed the attack taking place as the Chief Minister was about to pay his respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a noted freedom fighter from the state.

The man, who came from behind, was seen walking up the dais in rapid steps and striking Kumar, ND Tv reported.



However, he was immediately dragged away by the CM’s security personnel.

The accused has been identified as Shankar alias Chhotu, 25, a resident of Mohammadpur area in Bakhtiyarpur, India Today reported.

He runs a small jewellery shop in the area.

It is not known yet why the man attacked the chief minister.

The police have taken the man away for questioning. Further investigation is underway.