JAIPUR: Senior BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma has been picked by the saffron party to be the ne chief minister of Rajasthan.

The announcement was made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who won the assembly elections in Rajasthan, recently.

Bhajan Lal Sharma won the recently concluded Rajasthan assembly elections from the Sanganer seat, defeating Congress party’s Pushpendra Bhardwaj.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced Bhajan Lal Sharma’s name as next CM of the state on Tuesday (December 12).

Besides, Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa have been named as Bhajan Lal Sharma’s two deputies.

“Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje has proposed the name of Bhajanlal Sharma as the leader of legislative party, which was agreed upon unanimously,” said union minister Rajnath Singh at a press conference in Jaipur.

Bhajan Lal Sharma is a first-time MLA from Sanganer assembly constituency and is considered close to the BJP’s ideological mentor RSS.

He is also said to be trusted party member of BJP chief JP Nadda.