Raksha Bandhan traditionally is a Hindu festival or a ceremony sisters of all ages tie a talisman, or amulet, called the Rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them.

Even the brothers in return have to protect their sisters while a gift is also shared in return for the Rakhi.

While the festival is carried out with Hindu rituals, it is not limited to Hindus only. People from all religions practice the ceremony as it is a day of bonding of brothers and sisters that see no religion.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August.

While the sisters tie a Rakhi on the brother’s hands, it brings to the most important question as to what gift should be given to the sisters in return. Well, here is a list of some things that can be gifted this Rakhi:

#1 Smart-Watch: Smartwatches are quite an accessory like the “real watches” back in the day. Well, now with smartwatches being both costly and cheap, this can be a great present for your sister. A typical smartwatch can cost you between Rs 350 to as much as possible. You can check e-commerce sites to get the best deal.

#2 5G Phone: Since there will soon be 5G bands in India, one great gift can be a 5G phone. With the demand for the phones increasing, the 5G phone prices have also seen a drop. One can get the latest phones for as low as just Rs 10 thousand online.

#3 Insurance Policy: Phones, watches or maybe any other item from the shops can be a good gift but buying an insurance policy or even any other form of investment can be a great gift for your sister. It would both be helpful for your sister as well as get you tax benefits. However, a health insurance policy can be a life savour. This can be a great gift for your sister.

#4 Gym Membership: Health is wealth and this can be the best example. Many people usually think of going to the gym from the next Monday or maybe on the first day of every month but never make it. A gym membership can help your sister actually make it to the gym. This will be a great gift as you will be giving your sister health which is the best wealth.