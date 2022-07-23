New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

Chatterjee was arrested hours after Rs 20 crore was recovered from the minister’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

The Trinamool leader was questioned throughout the night following the recovery of the cash.

During the questioning, Chatterjee did not co-operate with the investigators as a result of which he was arrested, NDTV reported.

The ED said that it will seek his custody before the court to get further details about the alleged recruitment scam.

Currently, industries and commerce minister, Mr Chatterjee held the education portfolio when the alleged scam was pulled off.

The ED on Friday recovered Rs 20 crore in cash and 20 mobiles from the house Chatterjee’s associate Arpita Mukherjee.

Apart from the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, the alleged scam is being investigated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While the ED is looking into the money trail in the scam, the CBI is investigating the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff and teachers in state-sponsored and aided schools.