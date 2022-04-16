Kolkata: Ruling Trinamool Congress candidates are leading in Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly seats in West Bengal as counting was underway for the bypolls to both constituencies.

After the completion of the third round of counting, Trinamool Congress candidate from Ballygunge and the singer-turned-politician, Babul Supriyo was leading by 4,676 votes.



In the case of Asansol, Trinamool Congress candidate and actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha was leading by a little over 6,500 votes over the BJP candidate, Agnimitra Paul



However, the surprise in Ballygunge was the remarkable progress of the CPI-M and Congress candidates and the unprecedented disaster faced by the BJP candidate after the completion of the first three rounds of counting.



In Ballygunge, after the third round of counting, the total votes that went in favour of Supriyo was 9,751 votes.

The CPI-M candidate, Saira Shah Halim was in the second position getting 5,075 votes followed by the Congress candidate, Kamruzzaman Chowdhury in the third position getting 2,186 votes.

The BJP candidate Keya Ghosh after the third round of counting was in the fourth position getting just 621 votes.



The progress of both CPI-M and Congress this time seems better when compared to the results in the 2021 Assembly elections, when the Congress and Left Front had a seat-sharing agreement.