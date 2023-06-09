BDL Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Deputy Manager & Assistant Manager vacancies

Applications are invited for 12 vacant managerial positions in Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 12 vacant posts of Deputy Managers and Assistant Managers.

Name of post : Deputy Manager

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

Sr. VLSI Designer / Sr. Embedded Designer : 1

RF and Microwave Designer : 2

Computer Vision Software Developer : 1

CAE/FEA Engineer : 1

QC-Mechanical : 1

QC-Electronics : 1

Qualification & Experience : First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5- Year Integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in relevant disciplines with minimum 5 years of work experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Control Systems : 2

Embedded Software Developer : 1

Software Developer : 1

PCB Designer : 1

Qualification & Experience : First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5- Year Integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in relevant disciplines with minimum 2 years of work experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bdl-india.in/ from 17th June 2023 (1400 hrs) to 16th July 2023 (2300 hrs)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here