Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 500 vacancies

Applications are invited for 500 vacant positions in Bank of India.

Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 500 vacant posts of Probationary Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I).

Name of post : Credit Officers (As GBO – JMGS-I)

No. of posts : 350

Qualification : A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online

Name of post : IT Officer (As Specialist in JMGS-I)

No. of posts : 150

Qualification :

a) 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation

OR

b) A graduate degree in any discipline AND Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications

OR

c) A Graduate degree in any discipline AND having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level

Scale of Pay : Rs. 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Age Limit : 20 to 29 years

Selection Procedure : Selection will be through online test, GD and personal interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bankofindia.co.in/ from February 11, 2023 to February 25, 2023

Application Fees :

a. Application fees & Intimation charges for GENERAL/ EWS/ OBC candidates : Rs. 850/-

b. Intimation charges for SC/ST/PWD candidates : Rs. 175/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here