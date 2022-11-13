Hyderabad: On Sunday at least five people were killed while 20 were left injured after a lorry and tractor had a head-on collision in Telangana’s Suryapet.

The incident was reported from the national highway in the Munagala area in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased include an eight-year-old as well.

Also Read: Assam: Indian Army to host conclave on Northeast’s contribution in nation building

They were identified as Thenneru Prameela (35), Chinthakayala Prameela (33), Uday Lokesh (8), Naragoni Kotaiah (55) and Gundu Jyothi (38).

They were all coming back home from a pooja when the vehicles met with an accident.

They were all travelling in the trailer of the tractor.

Also Read: Is Twitter’s ‘blue tick’ a status symbol or ID badge? And what will happen if anyone can buy one?

They had allegedly entered the wrong way on the Hyderabad-Vijaywada national highway when the lorry coming from the opposite direction crashed into them.

Apart from the dead, more than 20 others were left injured.

All the injured persons are now admitted to the hospital.