Guwahati: Assam has emerged as a growing force in India’s investment landscape, with the participation of women in the stock market among the highest in the country.

However, officials from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have raised concerns over the rising vulnerability of investors in the state to online trading scams.

Speaking at a ‘Regional Investor Seminar for Awareness’ on Wednesday, SEBI officials revealed that Assam has over 24.6 lakh registered investors, with women making up 29.8% of this figure. “Assam’s women have the fifth-highest participation rate in the securities market nationwide. Their involvement has significantly contributed to the state’s investor growth, which has tripled from 0.7% in 2019 to 2.3% in 2024,” a SEBI official stated.

The seminar, attended by SEBI General Manager Anuradha Verma, aimed to promote investor awareness, protect investor interests, and educate participants on smart investing practices.

However, officials warned of a troubling trend-many investors in Assam are falling victim to fraudulent trading schemes promising unrealistically high returns.

Highlighting this issue, SEBI pointed to the case of ‘DB Stock Broking’, a firm that defrauded investors of nearly Rs 7,000 crore in 2024. Operating since 2018, DB Stock Broking had around 16,000 clients and lured them with promises of returns as high as 8% monthly and 120% annually. Many investors, unfamiliar with the intricacies of the stock market, were deceived by such false guarantees.

SEBI officials urged investors to remain cautious and informed, emphasizing the importance of understanding how the stock market functions and recognizing potential scams. The seminar focused on educating attendees about their rights and responsibilities, fraud prevention, and safe investing strategies.