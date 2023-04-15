AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 3057 vacancies

Applications are invited for 3057 vacant positions via AIIMS NORCET Examination 2023.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 3057 vacant positions of Nursing Officers through the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 4. Selected candidates will be posted at various AIIMS across India and National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), New Delhi.

Name of post : Nursing Officer

No. of posts : 3057

Essential Qualification :

a. Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery / B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing / B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University

b. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council

Pay Level : Level-7 (44900-142400)

Age Limit : Between 18-35 Years. (As per detail on Age relaxation given in General Conditions subject to age Relaxation as per Recruitment rules of NITRD)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in up to 05.05.2023 till 5:00 P.M.

Application Fees :

A) General/OBC Candidates – Rs.3000/- (Rupees Three Thousand only)

B) SC/ST Candidates/EWS – Rs.2400/- (Rupees Twenty-Four Hundred only)

C) Persons with Disabilities – Exempted

The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/

NETBANKING. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank by the candidate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

