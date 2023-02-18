AIC Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 20 Management Trainee vacancies

Applications are invited for 20 vacant managerial positions in Agricultural Insurance Company of India (AIC).

Agricultural Insurance Company of India (AIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Management Trainees in various disciplines.

Name of post : Management Trainee (Acturial)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

1. Passed or have been exempted from at least 9 CT Papers (as per old curriculum) or 7 Core Principle papers (as per 2019 curriculum) conducted by Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) or Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK and

2. Graduation from a recognized University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies with minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST) marks

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Age Limit :

Minimum Age: 21 Years; Maximum Age: 30 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd February 1993 and not later than 01st February 2002 (both dates inclusive). Age relaxation as per Govt. rules

Name of post : Management Trainee (Finance & Investment)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

1. Qualified Chartered Accountant of ICAI and

2. Graduation in Commerce from a recognized University/Institution/Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies with minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST) marks

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum Age: 21 Years; Maximum Age: 30 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd February 1993 and not later than 01st February 2002 (both dates inclusive). Age relaxation as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aicofindia.com/ up to March 6, 2023 (20:00 hrs)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

