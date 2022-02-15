NEW DELHI: Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who hit headlines following the violence at Red Fort during the farmers’ protest on Republic Day last year, was killed in an accident on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway on Tuesday evening.

Police, the accident took when the Scorpio, he was driving rammed into a parked truck.

He was travelling with a friend from Delhi to Bathinda. Sidhu was rushed to Kharkhoda hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Deep Sidhu was twice arrested after being accused of playing a part in the conspiracy to hoist a Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day last year.

Sidhu was also accused of having ties with the BJP and provoking protesters to march towards Red Fort.

He was sidelined by farmer unions following the Republic Day violence.

A popular Punjab actor, Deep Sidhu had a huge fan following.

He was first arrested from Karnal in Haryana on February 9 last year by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence at the Red Fort during the Republic Day tractor rally by farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Police had said that Deep Sidhu was instigating a group of farmers to storm the Red Fort on Republic Day over the contentious farm laws. Deep Siddhu was named in an FIR by the Delhi Police.

Deep Sidhu was granted bail on April 17 but was arrested on the same day in another case by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)alleging damage to public property during the farmers’ tractor rally violence at Red Fort.

He was then granted bail in this case on April 26. The Delhi Police had filed a 3,224-page chargesheet against Deep Sidhu in May last year in connection with the tractor rally violence.