Guwahati: Flight operations at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport faced significant disruptions on Thursday morning due to dense fog, airport officials reported.

The adverse weather conditions impacted at least 72 flights, delaying 60 departures and landings while forcing 12 flights to divert to other airports.

“Seven incoming flights were redirected to Bhubaneswar, three to Ranchi, and one each to Chennai and Shamshabad,” said Kolkata Airport director Pravat Ranjan Beuria.

The disruptions occurred even though the airport is equipped with the CAT III-B instrument landing system, designed to handle low-visibility conditions.

Operations were suspended from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., with visibility improving after 9 a.m. Passengers experienced considerable inconvenience as delays in early morning flights caused a ripple effect on subsequent schedules, officials added.

