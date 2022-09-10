Bulandshahr, UP: The UP Police has arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Khurja Junction Chowki area in Bulandshahr.

The arrest was made based on a complaint file by the victim’s mother.

She had alleged that the accused had abducted the minor girl on Wednesday and took her to his house. After this he raped her.

The mother also alleged that the accused had threatened to killed her if she told anyone about the incident.

The police based on the complaint immediately acted and arrested the accused.

The victim is uder treatment and the accused is being interrogated.

The police further assured that strict actions will be taken.