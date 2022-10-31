Tragedy struck Morbi town in Gujarat on October 30 evening after a century-old cable bridge over Machhu River collapsed, killing many.

Reports claim that nearly 400 people were on the bridge, when it snapped.

It is reported that there was a huge rush of people on the ill-fated suspension bridge.

5 FACTS ABOUT THE COLLAPSE OF THE MORBI SUSPENSION BRIDGE:

1) The bridge was reopened on October 26 after renovation.

The bridge was kept closed for public for seven months for renovation works.

A private trust named Oreva renovated the bridge after getting the government tender, reports claim.

2) The company did not take a fitness certificate from the Municipal authorities before opening the bridge, NDTV reported

3) In a video doing the rounds on social media, many people were seen jumping and running on the bridge that led to unprecedented swaying of the bridge.

4) Gujarat police books bridge maintenance agency for “culpable homicide”.

“An FIR has been registered against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge, under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 114 (abettor present when offense is committed) of the India Penal Code (IPC),” said Morbi police.

5) The Morbi cable bridge in Gujarat was inaugurated on February 20, 1879 by then Governor of Bombay Richard Temple.