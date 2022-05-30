New Delhi: A 42-year-old woman judge who was missing since May 27 was found dead at her brother’s house in South Delhi.

She was a judge at the Saket Court and was found hanging from the ceiling at her brother’s house in the Rajpur area.

She used to live in the Saket Court Residential Complex along with her husband, Ashok Beniwal.

Her husband is also a judge.

Her husband reported that she was missing on May 27.

She according to her husband went to Malviya Nagar market that morning but never came back.

Following the complaint, an investigation was initiated,

The police scrutinised CCTV footage outside of the surrounding area and an auto-rickshaw was identified.

The driver was identified to be a resident of Raghubir Nagar who told the cops that he dropped her at Rajpur Khurd in the Maidan Garhi area.

The police then traced that she could have been at her brother’s place who lived in the same area where the auto had dropped her.

As the police as well as her husband reached the house, they found it locked from the inside.

The police went inside by breaking the grille and found the body of the woman judge hanging from the ceiling fan with her dupatta.

The flat where the body was found was a vacant one while her brother’s family lived on the second floor.

The police also recovered three suicide notes from the spot.

An investigation to find the exact reason behind the entire incident has been initiated.