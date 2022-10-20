Guwahati: A Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters is under way in the Department of Posts from 2nd to 31st October, 2022.

On the lines of the Special Campaign held in 2021, the Campaign is being implemented in the Postal Headquarters at Dak Bhawan as well as the field formations.

The main focus areas of the Campaign include effective disposal of public grievances, references from the Members of Parliament, Parliament Assurances, Cleanliness drive, disposal of scrap and weeding out of files.

The Preparatory Phase (14th to 30th Sept., 2022) of the Campaign was utilised to sensitize the officials, mobilize the ground functionaries for the Campaign, identify pendency; finalize the Campaign sites; identify scrap and redundant materials.

It was decided to implement the Swachhta Campaign in 24000 Sub Post Offices as against 810 Head Post Offices covered last year. These 24000 Post Offices are spread across the length and breadth of the country.

During the Implementation Phase (2nd to 31st Oct., 2022), all out efforts are being made for effective execution through intense engagement with the field staff and close monitoring. Daily progress is being uploaded on the SCPDM portal hosted by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

As on October 19, 2022, the Swachhta Campaign has been implemented in 16,391 Post Offices across the country including border areas and LWE affected areas.