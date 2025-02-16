Guwahati: At least 18 people, including 14 women, were killed and several others injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station late Saturday night.

The chaos erupted when a large crowd gathered after an announcement of a special train, causing panic within 15-20 minutes.

The situation was triggered by a rush of passengers heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Amid the surge, some passengers fainted, fueling rumors of a stampede and intensifying the panic.

In response, Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the railway station, announced on Sunday that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the tragedy, offering condolences to the families and wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Eyewitnesses cited train delays as a key factor in worsening the situation, as overcrowded platforms 12, 13, and 14 saw a sudden influx of passengers. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways), platform 14 was particularly packed due to the Prayagraj Express being stationed there.

Indian Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for the minor injured.