NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, an official said on Friday.



The incident took place on Monday but the victim reached Sitamarhi’s Sonbarsha police station on Thursday evening.



In her complaint, she said that she went to a farm to look after the crops when two persons identified as Sushil Mandal and Chabila Mandal overpowered her and then raped her at knife point.

The accused persons are residents of Rohua village under Sitamarhi police station.



However, when some women reached the field, they panicked and fled from the scene.

However, before leaving, they threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to the police.



The women who witnessed the incident, informed her parents.



Although, at first, the victim and her parents were afraid of the accused, they finally decided to lodge a complaint against them on Thursday.



“We have registered an FIR on the statement of the victim. She underwent medical examination which confirms rape. We have constituted a team to nab the accused,” said KL Yadav, investigating officer in the case