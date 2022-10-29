Indore: In a shocking incident, two 16-year-old girls from the same school died after consuming poison for different reasons in Indore of Madhya Pradesh.

Another classmate of theirs is in critical condition as she too had consumed the poison.

As per reports, the girls had bunked their classes and travelled to Sehore around 100 km from Indore as one of the dead girls’ boyfriends had stopped picking up calls.

However, on reaching the location, they failed to meet the boyfriend.

One of the girls had already decided to consume poison if they fail to meet the boyfriend and had already purchased the poison from a local store in Astha.

As the boyfriend did not show up, she consumed the poison and the other two also followed.

Two of the girls died before anyone could take them to a hospital while one girl is now in critical condition.

The police are waiting for the girl to be able to give her statement on the matter as there was no suicide note recovered from them.