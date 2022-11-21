PATNA: 12 people, including four children died after a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in Bihar’s Vaishali district.

Several others were also injured in the accident.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 9 pm when the devotees were offering prayers to “Bhumiya Baba” near the road.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences for the families of those who died in a road accident.

“The news of several casualties including children in a road accident in Vaishali, Bihar, is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” President Murmu’s office tweeted in Hindi.

PM Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of persons who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” tweeted the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the death of several people in a road accident in Hajipur tonight. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this loss,” Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.