New Delhi: At least 11 people including six women were killed and a dozen others hospitalised following an incident of gas leakage in a factory in the Giaspura area in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Sunday.

Five females and six males were among the dead, including 2 male children aged 10 and 13, said an official.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Sourav (35), Varsha (35), Aryan (10), Chulu (16), Abhay (13), Kalpesh (40), Neetu Devi and Navneet Kumar. Three victims are yet to be identified.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, police said. The cause of the gas leakage is yet to be ascertained.

A rescue team has been deployed to the area and a team of medical professionals along with ambulances have been called to the site.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also present at the spot for the rescue operation.

“Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. Nine people died in this incident and 11 are sick,” Swati, SDM, Ludhiana West, told reporters.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the incident. “Police administration and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected,” said CM Mann.