Weekly Horoscope (5 February to 11 February):

How will the upcoming week be for you? What do the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness this week? In the second week of February, stars will have a major influence on health, monetary matters and professional ups and downs in the life of all zodiac signs. Read your horoscope predictions to know what ups and downs are going to happen in your life this week.

Aries

If you’re looking for a little extra push to get things done this week, you can find it by harnessing the positive energy. This is a week to take charge and get things moving. You may need to be a bit more assertive than usual to make progress, but it will be worth it in the end. Just be careful not to come across as too aggressive.If you’re feeling stuck or like you’re in a rut, this is the perfect week to break out of it. If you’ve been procrastinating on a project or an idea, now is the time to finally get started on it. You may have to push yourself outside of your comfort zone to make headway.

This is also a good week for networking and meeting new people.

Tip of the week: Take charge

Taurus

This week, stick to what you know and don’t try to push yourself outside of your comfort zone. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t have any fun! Indulge in some of your favourite things and enjoy the simple pleasures life has to offer.Just remember that not all risks have to be huge leaps; small changes can still make a big difference in your life. You’ll find yourself feeling more confident and optimistic than usual, and people will be drawn to your positive energy. Things will flow smoothly for you in both your personal and professional life. However, beware of overindulging or being too stubborn – keep things in moderation and stay open-minded, and you’ll continue to reap the benefits of this wonderful week!

Tip of the week: Stick to the basics

Gemini

This week you may be feeling pulled in different directions. You may find yourself being more chatty than usual, and your mind may be racing with a million different thoughts. It’s a good time to get some things off your chest, but try not to overcommit yourself. Overall, this is a great time to explore your creative side and take charge of your life. Take advantage of your natural curiosity and use it to your advantage. Just be sure to keep a balance so you don’t get overwhelmed. If you’re looking for love, this is a good week to put yourself out there. On the career front, things are looking up. You may get a promotion or a raise, or you may finally land that big client you’ve been chasing.

Tip of the week: Don’t overcommit

Cancer

This week you’ll be feeling extra sensitive and emotional. It’s important to express yourself and let others know how you’re feeling. However, be careful not to take on too much or get overwhelmed. Prioritize your time and energy so that you can take care of yourself first and foremost.Your relationships may also be a source of emotional upheaval. It’s likely that you’ll be feeling deeply connected to friends and family, but it may be difficult to communicate your emotions in a constructive way. Try not to let your feelings get the best of you, and instead focus on understanding yourself and those around you better.

Tip of the week: Take out time for self

Leo

If you’re looking for a boost of energy, this is your week! It is all about confidence, charisma, and self-assurance. You can expect things to go your way and people to be drawn to your natural magnetism. Keep your head up and stay positive – the world is yours for the taking!

Take risks, be bold, and let your passions lead the way. This is a great opportunity to make things happen by taking charge and pushing yourself. You can expect increased energy and creativity this week – use it to your advantage! During this time, you may find yourself drawn to home and family more than usual. This is all perfectly normal.

Tip of the week: Trust yourself

Virgo

This week, Virgo, you’ll be feeling extra confident and ready to take on whatever comes your way. You may find yourself being more assertive than usual, but that’s not a bad thing! Just be careful not to come across as bossy. On the romantic front, things are looking good for you this week. If you’re single, you may meet someone new and exciting. If you’re in a relationship, things will be going smoothly and you’ll feel closer to your partner than ever. Keep up the good work! This week you will be feeling extra confident and optimistic. You will be able to accomplish anything you set your mind to. Keep your head up and stay positive. Things are looking up for you.

Tip of the week: Be assertive

Libra

You may be feeling extra sociable this week. Use that boost of confidence to ask someone out on a date or to that party invite. You’ll be glad you did because the more fun you have, the better. It’s time to go after what you want, whether that’s a promotion at work or a new relationship. You have the power to make things happen – so use it! The weekend is perfect for catching up with friends, as sociable energy is in the air. However, avoid gossiping or getting caught up in the drama. Instead, use this time to connect with others on a deeper level. You’ll be in the mood for love and beauty, so make the most of it. Just be careful not to let things get too intense too quickly.

Tip of the week: Be social

Scorpio

This week you should focus on your career. Things may have been stagnant for a while, but now is the time to make a move. You’ll be able to accomplish a lot if you put your mind to it. Speak to your seniors on your career aspirations. However, don’t get too caught up in work and forget about your personal life. Make sure to spend some time with loved ones as well. Look to bring balance and harmony into your life. Focus on finding ways to make peace in any relationships that may be strained. It’s a great time for reflection and self-care – so pamper yourself and take some time for yourself this weekend.

Tip of the week: Balance your life

Sagittarius

This week, you’re in a great position to make some positive changes in your life. Things will be especially easy for you if you can find a way to work with others towards a common goal. Keep your head up and stay focused on what’s important, and you’ll be sure to achieve success. If you’ve been thinking about making a career change, now is the time to act on it. If you’re looking for love, this is a great week to put yourself out there. If you’re already in a relationship, things are about to heat up! The passion between you and your partner will be strong, so make sure to find some time for romance. A weekend getaway would be perfect.

Tip of the week: Collaborate with others

Capricorn

This week may be full of obstacles. You may find yourself constantly bumping into things or getting in your own way. This is a good time to focus on your goals and keep moving forward. Things will eventually clear up and you will be able to accomplish what you set out to do.

Try to stay positive and use this time to make some improvements in your life. Take time for yourself, and don’t be too hard on yourself if things don’t go as planned. Remember that you are capable of achieving great things and you will get there eventually. Allow yourself the grace to take a step back when needed.

Tip of the week: Don’t be self-critical

Aquarius

This week, things are looking up for you at work, and you’re poised to take on some big projects. But don’t get ahead of yourself – make sure you have all the facts before you make any decisions. In terms of your personal life, this is a great week for socializing and networking. You will be in high spirits and ready to have some fun! Spend time with family and close friends, and catch up on some much-needed rest.This week, you will be feeling particularly compassionate and generous. You may find yourself volunteering for a cause or donating to a charity. Your positive attitude will be contagious, so make sure to spread the love!

Tip of the week: Spread your positivity

Pisces

This week is all about taking some risks. If there’s something you’ve been wanting to try but have been scared to pursue, now is the time to go for it! You may feel some resistance from those around you, but don’t let that stop you from reaching for your goals. Introspect about your career goals and chase them without any second thoughts. On the home front, it’s time to tackle those pesky choresand get them done once and for all! Take some time to nurture your creative side this week as well – it will help you relax and recharge. Finally, trust your intuition when making decisions – it will guide you in the right direction.

Tip of the week: Take risks